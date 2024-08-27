Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant
Free practice three featured a fairly wet track in Zandvoort, as the rain steadily continued throughout the session. Logan Sargeant drove along the curb at turn three for a little too long and skidded into the wet grass into the wall.
The damage was extensive, and a red flag was immediately signaled from the marshals. A fire broke out on the damaged FW46, and the American driver quickly jumped out as the safety crew came to extinguish the flames.
Williams are a team that tend to be more careful with their spending compared to most other teams on the grid. Sargeant’s driving on the track has been costly, as the repair costs for last season hit nearly four million euros, and the 2024 season’s current total stands at nearly three million euros. The American was unable to take part in qualifying, but his mechanics were able to fix the car in time for the race.
Reports surfaced shortly after the conclusion of the Dutch Grand Prix that Sargeant could be dropped this week before the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Given the quick turnaround before the next race, only a few potential replacements are available. A few teams have even offered their reserve drivers to Williams on loan for the remaining nine races on the 2024 calendar.
1. Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson was splendid in his short stint last season while filling in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri (now RB). To the surprise of many, the Kiwi driver was not offered a full-time seat at RB for the 2024 season.
However, Helmut Marko recently insisted that Lawson will "definitely" be on the grid in 2025. This statement was likely made due to a clause in his contract stating that he can begin negotiations with other teams if he is not guaranteed a seat with Red Bull or RB by September.
However, due to recent developments at Williams surrounding Sargeant, it seems that Christian Horner is willing to loan Lawson to the Grove-based team for the remainder of the 2024 season. The proposition from the Red Bull team boss appears to be contingent on the 22-year-old continuing to be available to Red Bull, if needed.
Providing Lawson with more experience ahead of next season should work well for all parties involved, and Red Bull would likely be the biggest gainers, assuming they put him in one of their four seats.