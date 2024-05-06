Formula 1 changes Miami Grand Prix results hours after the race
By Asher Fair
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. initially finished Sunday's Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in fourth place, but a post-race penalty has resulted in him being demoted to fifth in the sixth race of the 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season.
Sainz made contact with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri as he made the move to take fourth place, just laps after being left irate with Piastri for defensive driving he believed should have been penalized since it resulted in the Ferrari going off the race track.
The contact resulted in Piastri needing to pit for a new front wing, dropping him out of the points completely. He was only able to rally for a 13th place finish, and though he ran the race's fastest lap, he did not score the extra point associated with it since he did not finish inside the top 10.
Carlos Sainz Jr. demoted after Miami Grand Prix
The stewards deemed after the race that Sainz was "predominantly to blame" for the contact and was issued a five-second time penalty and one penalty point on his FIA Super License. As a result, Sainz dropped to fifth place and Red Bull's Sergio Perez moved up to fourth.
Perez is now 33 points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the driver standings instead of 35. Sainz lost a position to McLaren's Lando Norris, the winner of Sunday's 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Norris and Sainz are now tied for fourth place with one win each, but Norris owns the tiebreaker due to having a second place finish in China. Sainz did miss the race in Saudi Arabia due to a bout with appendicitis. They both sit 52 points behind Verstappen.
On the constructor side, Red Bull now lead Ferrari by 52 points instead of just 48.
The seventh race on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at Imola Circuit on Sunday, May 19. ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET. Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner, though the race was not contested last year due to flooding.