Formula 1 driver facing internal punishment after Monaco Grand Prix?
Internal rivalries between Formula 1 teammates are not uncommon. One of the most intense rivalries in Formula 1 was a teammate rivalry involving Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The two Mercedes drivers had their fair share of incidents with each other, with the most well-known incident occurring in Spain in 2016.
Under that extreme pressure, emotions can run high, causing drivers to act out of character at any given moment. During the Monaco Grand Prix, we saw one driver in particular make a questionable decision on the opening lap, one which could have major consequences going forward.
Alpine's Esteban Ocon caused an unnecessary collision with teammate Pierre Gasly, which resulted in damage to both cars. Ocon was forced to retire from the race after just one lap.
Ocon attempted an overtake on Gasly at turn eight of Circuit de Monaco, sending him airborne after clipping the front right tire of his teammate's car. From the view of Alpine, it was a completely unwarranted attack.
Ocon facing punishment from Alpine?
Alpine team principal Bruno Famin is not pleased with the infighting between his drivers and plans to take action going forward.
"It's sad, this kind of incident. It's exactly what we didn't want to see. And there will be the appropriate consequences."- Bruno Famin
The punishment handed to Ocon from Alpine remains to be seen, but the most likely outcome could see Ocon benched for the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.
The French driver has already been handed a 10-second penalty by the FIA, which effectively turned into a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
This latest incident with Gasly could slowly spell the end for Ocon in Formula 1, as it adds to his resume of not being a team player. Ocon has had a number of internal conflicts with his teammates dating back to his partnership with Sergio Perez at Force India in 2017.
Alpine have yet to state what the fate of Ocon will be once cars hit the track in Montreal. However, the most likely outcome is someone different, potentially Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan, partnering Pierre Gasly when the lights go out on race day.