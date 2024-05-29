Formula 1: Driver change imminent for the Canadian Grand Prix?
Shortly after Kevin Magnussen crashed into Sergio Perez, who then hit Nico Hulkenberg, on the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon made a wild move on teammate Pierre Gasly which resulted in Ocon going airborne.
The damage from the incident resulted in a quick DNF for Ocon, and he was awarded a 10-second penalty, which will be converted into a five-place grid penalty ahead of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Alpine team principal Bruno Famin was displeased with the French driver’s attack on his teammate.
"It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances. It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision."- Bruno Famin
Several reports have suggested that Ocon could be benched for the Canadian Grand Prix. The belief is that Famin should make the tough decision to display the discipline with which Alpine operate. Additionally, this incident also hinders Ocon's chances of being retained by Alpine for 2025.
Who would replace the 27-year-old?
Alpine have a very talented Australian driver on the sidelines in Jack Doohan. After signing with the Alpine Academy in 2022, the 21-year-old has been patiently waiting for a full-time opportunity in Formula 1.
After finding success in Formula 2 and Formula 3, the reserve driver is in serious consideration to race alongside Pierre Gasly in less than two weeks. It would be a full-circle moment for Doohan, as Gasly was chosen over him for their opening in 2023.
More importantly, after driving several laps for Alpine since his arrival in 2022, Doohan can finally capitalize on the opportunity to solidify his future in Formula 1. Considering how things have gone for Alpine over the last 12 months and the recent rumors surrounding both of their drivers, there is already a good chance that Doohan will become a full-time driver for the team in 2025.
While nothing has been finalized from Alpine, a course of action could be announced in the coming days, with the Canadian Grand Prix being scheduled for next weekend.