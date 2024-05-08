Formula 1 driver at risk of being suspended after Miami
By Asher Fair
Haas have had a much stronger start to the 2024 Formula 1 season than many would have predicted, sitting in seventh place in the constructor standings through the first six races -- and two sprint races -- on the schedule.
The team underwent a late offseason change at team principal following their second last place finish in the standings in the last three years, so them having multiple point-scoring weekends so far this season has been a welcome sight.
However, Kevin Magnussen's driving has been anything but a welcome sight in his third year back with the team.
The 31-year-old Dane has already collected 10 penalty points on his FIA Super Licence, including five this past weekend alone and seven in the two most recent race weekends combined.
His driving has shot his name to the top of the penalty points leaderboard, and any driver who scores 12 penalty points within a 12-month period faces a one-race ban. Magnussen has scored 10 within two months, so none of his points are set to expire until March 2025.
Kevin Magnussen at risk of a ban
There are 18 races -- and four sprint races -- remaining on the 2024 calendar, though fortunately for Magnussen, the 2025 season starts later than the 2024 season, and the first race is not scheduled to take place until after three of his current 10 points expire.
Still, he will likely need to be perfect throughout the rest of the season to avoid a ban, which is asking a lot considering his recent driving habits.
Magnussen caused a collision with Williams' Alex Albon during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, resulting in three penalty points. Then during the Chinese Grand Prix last month, he caused a collision with RB's Yuki Tsunoda, netting him two more.
Then came the Miami Grand Prix, which was a total disaster. He was given three more penalty points for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the sprint race, and he was issued two more for causing a collision with Williams' Logan Sargeant during the main event.
Magnussen has more penalty points than Haas have total points scored this year, and that's despite the fact that the performance of the VF-24 has actually been a pleasant surprise.
Magnussen himself has only scored one point this season, with that coming when he finished in 10th place in the Australian Grand Prix back in March. He is tied for 15th in the driver standings; teammate Nico Hulkenberg is tied for 12th with six points.
The seventh of 24 races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by ESPN2 from Imola Circuit beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET.