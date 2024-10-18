Formula 1: Where did the F1 Sprint theme song come from?
By Asher Fair
In 2018, renowned Hollywood composer Brian Tyler composed the first "Official Formula 1 Theme". According to Formula 1's website, it was recorded with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at Air Studios in London, with the final mix at Tyler's studio in Los Angeles, California.
The much-loved theme song has been used to open the live international TV feed on each and every race weekend since lights out in Melbourne six-plus years ago. Formula 1 fans around the world recognize it as soon as they hear the first note.
But the official theme song of Formula 1 isn't the only pre-race anthem that has been getting lots of love recently.
F1 Sprint theme song: Where did it come from?
Formula 1 added sprint racing to the calendar in 2021, and the F1 Sprint has its own theme song, which, in some parts, sounds quite similar to some parts of Tyler's epic composition. Where did this song come from?
Believe it or not, this song was simply hanging around in the F1 2020 video game as the background music during the credits. So for those who actually do watch the credits, this was a familiar tune when it was introduced to Formula 1 itself as a part of sprint race weekends.
The F1 video games have produced some epic soundtracks over the years, so the fact that one of the pieces used in the game has made it to Formula 1 on an international broadcast level is quite impressive – and certainly well-deserved.
Remaining sprint races on this year's Formula 1 calendar are scheduled to be contested at Circuit of the Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix on Saturday, October 19; Interlagos Circuit ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday, November 2; and Losail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday, November 30.
Formula 1 sprint format
Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in each sprint race, just as been the case since 2022 (in 2021, it was just for the top three).
The sprint schedule expanded from three races to six races last year, and beginning last year as well, the results of a sprint race no longer have any effect on the Grand Prix grid itself. Likewise, a sprint race has its own qualifying session, meaning that during a sprint race weekend, there is just one practice session instead of the usual three.
The sprint race for the United States Grand Prix is scheduled to take place this Saturday, October 19, with live coverage set to be provided by ESPNews beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET from Circuit of the Americas.