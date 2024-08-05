Formula 1: Fernando Alonso decision change could pay off
Fernando Alonso has been in Formula 1 for over two decades, and that is set to extend to two and a half once his current contract expires in 2026.
However, despite having signed a new two-year deal with Aston Martin just a few months ago, the Spaniard could be rethinking that commitment as the end of the 2024 season rolls around.
When Alonso made the move from Alpine to Aston Martin in 2023, it came as a surprise to many. However, he reaped lots of success with a strong finish of fourth place in the driver standings, his highest since 2013 when he competed for Ferrari.
But Aston Martin have slowed in terms of their development, relative to their competitors, and they have found themselves going from regular podium finishes to occasional points finishes.
Despite a new contract, Alonso should rethink his future.
When Alonso briefly retired from Formula 1 after the 2018 season, it was due to not feeling a sense of joy in being on a grid where Mercedes were dominating race after race. One may question whether Alonso will once again start to lose that joy, given the state of the AMR24.
Aston Martin have severely fallen behind the top four teams, and the car has been lacking in performance. So far this season, the 43-year-old has given several disgruntled radio messages over how poor the car is performing.
Being the oldest driver on the grid and having achieved so much in his career, the question to ask is this: what even is the point of racing any further? The current state of things is taking a toll on Alonso, and soon enough, he may begin to wonder whether staying on the grid is worth it anymore.
As much as Aston Martin and Lawrence Stroll respect the two-time world champion, they should consider investing in some youth for their future. There are several talented drivers in Formula 2, and they could perhaps promote Jak Crawford into Alonso's seat, as he sits in fifth place in the driver standings.
This is something all parties should consider, despite the new deal that Alonso signed. Formula 1 is a very competitive sport and several drivers never end up getting a real chance due to unfortunate circumstances. Perhaps Alonso could retire, resulting in a promotion for Crawford and a possible academy deal for Paul Aron.