Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN2
By Asher Fair
Following a four-race stretch of Formula 1 races not on ESPN, the longest such stretch during the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season, two consecutive races were shown on ESPN before ESPN2 returned for the fourth of its seven races on the schedule two weekends ago at Silverstone Circuit.
But after the British Grand Prix was shown live on ESPN2, ESPN is back this week at the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
And this 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) road course in Mogyorod, Hungary, which marks the start of the second half of the season, is the first of six consecutive events on ESPN, the longest stretch on a 2024 calendar which sees ESPN account for exactly half of the broadcast schedule.
Hungarian Grand Prix not on ESPN2
After the current stretch of six straight races on ESPN, which accounts for half of ESPN's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, ESPN is only responsible for one of the season's final six races, that being the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
ABC is then responsible for the next two races, its final two races of the season, after the current stretch, and ESPN2 is then responsible for three of the final four, with the only exception during that stretch being the aforementioned Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The 2024 season is scheduled to conclude at Yas Marina Circuit with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 8.
Note that the Sky Sports coverage that is supplied to ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC is the same regardless of which channel the race is shown on in the United States.
ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix from the Hungaroring beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 21. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the two-time reigning winner of this race.