Formula 1: Japanese Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN2
After back-to-back races were shown live on ESPN2, the Japanese Grand Prix is the second of 12 races on ESPN's schedule during the 2024 Formula 1 season.
By Asher Fair
Following a second consecutive two-week break between races, Formula 1 is scheduled to be back in action this weekend at Suzuka Circuit with the Japanese Grand Prix, which has been moved up by several months from its usual late-season calendar slot.
Unlike the two previous races in Jeddah and Melbourne, Sunday's 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) Suzuka Circuit road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan is not set to be shown live on ESPN2.
Instead, it is set to be shown live on ESPN, making it ESPN's first race since the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit in early March.
ESPN set to show Japanese Grand Prix
Of the 24 races on this year's schedule, 12 are on ESPN, seven are on ESPN2, and five are on ABC. Following this weekend's race, those tallies are set to be down to 10, five, and five, respectively.
The five remaining races on ESPN2 are the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, May 19; the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7; the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, November 3; the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1; and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
ABC's first race of the year is the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, May 5. Also scheduled to be on ABC are the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 26; the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 9; the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20; and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
All other races are set to be shown live on ESPN, including Formula 1's long-awaited return to Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix in two weeks.
All races and networks are subject to change.
FanDuel Sportsbook, which is giving fans the chance to claim a $200 bonus by placing any winning $5 bet, lists Red Bull's Max Verstappen as the heavy favorite to win the Japanese Grand Prix.
Tune in to ESPN at 12:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, April 7 for the live broadcast of the Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka Circuit. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of this race. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the Land of the Rising Sun!