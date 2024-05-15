Formula 1: Major celebrity notably absent from Miami Grand Prix
By Asher Fair
As was the case in 2022 and 2023, the stars were out in full force for the third annual Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome two weekends ago, and they were treated to a memorable race, with McLaren's Lando Norris scoring the first victory of his Formula 1 career.
It was said before the weekend that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce would be attending the 57-lap race at the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Mahomes and Kelce became investors Alpine Formula 1 team last year, and it was also reported that the three-time Super Bowl champions would be attending the event with wife Brittany and girlfriend Taylor Swift, respectively.
But despite Travis Kelce making an appearance, Taylor Swift was a no-show.
Her surprising absence notably came just two weeks after the release of her song "imgonnagetyouback".
The song features the lines "Small talk, big love, act like I don't care what you did I'm an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch", a curious inclusion amid rumors that she dated Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso before she started dating Kelce last year.
Following a two-month break, her Eras Tour was due to start up again in Paris, France later that week, which may explain why she wasn't in Miami. Kelce was indeed in attendance in Paris for her concerts.
Now back to Formula 1.
Jokingly sharing this "breaking news" of her absence with some friends generated the expected eyeroll reaction, given the nonstop obsession we all endured throughout this past NFL season.
We can only imagine what NFL announcers and broadcast partners would have done had they been under the impression that she would be at a game and then didn't show up. Fortunately, the Sky Sports team literally didn't pay any attention to it during the race. The focus was strictly on the Miami Grand Prix.
But for anybody legitimately asking or caring, no, Swift is not among Alpine's investors like Mahomes and Kelce are.
Alpine scored their first point in the season in Miami with Esteban Ocon's 10th place finish, doing so at the same venue where Mahomes and Kelce scored their first Super Bowl victory four years ago.
The point moved the Enstone team into eighth place in the constructor standings, ahead of only the scoreless Williams and Sauber teams. Ocon is now tied for 15th in the driver standings while teammate Pierre Gasly remains scoreless.
Formula 1 is scheduled to get back into action at Imola Circuit this Sunday, May 19 with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.