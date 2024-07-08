Formula 1: Another Mansell could be entering F1 in the near future
Christian Mansell is an up-and-coming 19-year-old driver who currently races for ART Grand Prix in the FIA’s Formula 3 Championship. While you probably think he is related to Nigel Mansell, who is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, Christian is not related to the British driver. The two sharing the last name is a mere coincidence.
However, he is still quite a talent. Mansell made his debut in Formula 3 back in 2022 when he was just 17 years old. Now in his second full season in the series, he sits in seventh place in the driver standings, an improvement from his 12th place finish a year ago. The Australian driver is looking to finish the 2024 season on a high note in the hope of securing a place in Formula 2 next year.
At the moment, Mansell is not a member of any Formula 1 team’s junior driver academy. But he hopes to join one to bolster his chances of making it to the top. After all, recent seasons have shown that Formula 2 success does not guarantee a spot in Formula 1. Simply being a junior driver may be more advantageous.
Christian Mansell addresses his future
When the 19-year-old gave an exclusive interview with Speed Cafe toward the end of March, he openly expressed his desire to join an academy and noted how many other drivers in Formula 3 are already in one.
"But either way, if the opportunity was offered to me, I would readily take it up, no questions. It's not the main focus, but it's definitely something that's in the back of your mind, like, you know, why am I not? And try to better my odds of being on that, show why I'm valuable, show why should an F1 team pick me up?"- Christian Mansell
Mansell is looking to keep his focus on the track and let his performance do the talking. Despite being at a slight disadvantage against those with whom he is currently competing, he has a fantastic mindset that should set him up for success.
Among the teams that could fancy signing Mansell is Mercedes, especially with Kimi Antonelli expected to move up to Formula 1 for the 2025 season and Formula 2 championship leader Paul Aron having left the organization's junior program at the end of 2023.
If Mansell were to be signed by the Brackley-based team, it could open up a massive opportunity for him to participate in free practice sessions and private tests down the road.