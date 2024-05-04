Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix sprint race not being shown on ABC
Despite the fact that the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown on ABC, Formula 1's sprint race at Miami will not be.
By Asher Fair
There are no more Formula 1 Grands Prix set to be shown live on ESPN until late June when the series heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th of 24 races on this year's record-breaking schedule. However, that does not account for this weekend's sprint race.
Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is the sixth race on the 2024 calendar, and the race weekend is the second of six during which a sprint race is scheduled to take place. It is the second in a row, as the first sprint race of the season took place ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix two weekends ago.
Sprint races have existed since 2021, and they have been standalone races since 2023, with their results having no bearing on the starting grid for the Grand Prix itself. They have been one-third distance races since their implementation three years ago.
Miami sprint race not on ABC
Sunday's 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is the first of five races set to be shown on ABC this season.
Through five races, three have been shown on ESPN while the other two have been shown on ESPN2. In total, ESPN has 12 races on this year's schedule, while ESPN2 has seven.
But despite the fact that the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to begin a run of four consecutive Grands Prix not being shown on ESPN, the longest stretch of the season, Saturday's 19-lap sprint race at the same venue is indeed set to be shown on ESPN, with live coverage set to begin at 11:55 a.m. ET.
The Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on ABC beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5.