Formula 1: The reason for Red Bull's unexpected change of heart
Formula 1 teams typically display special liveries for a few Grands Prix throughout a season, and Red Bull intended to display unique designs on the RB20 for fans to marvel at for the next two races in Singapore and the United States.
However, just days before the Singapore Grand Prix weekend was set to begin, they decided not to continue with a special livery.
Red Bull have faced a tough season in 2024 and have not experienced this current level of performance since 2021 or 2020, at the very least. After losing their lead in the constructor standings to McLaren this past weekend in Baku, the team seem to be in a state of panic, as Ferrari are quickly closing in on them as well.
With just seven races left in the 24-race season, team principal Christian Horner is looking to do everything he can to help the team win their third consecutive constructor championship. Of course, that comes with the hope of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez being at the top of their game to close out the season.
The reasoning for the change is surprising
The paint Red Bull would have reportedly used for their special liveries would slightly add weight to the RB20, which is not desirable.
In a season that has seen some failed developments, Red Bull will not do anything in the slightest to potentially compromise a tenth or two during a race weekend.
Maintaining a lower weight will only help the RB20 in terms of aerodynamics and speed through both corners and straights, depending on the setup of course. Nevertheless, the decision is a smart one, considering the fact that the Marina Bay Street Circuit consists of four DRS zones, one more than it did when it had hosted previous races.
This decision is intended to aid Red Bull’s goal of reclaiming the lead in the constructor championship, and the Singapore Grand Prix could be the defining race in Max Verstappen’s quest for a fourth consecutive world championship. Either extending his lead or even losing out by just a few points to Lando Norris could make it too difficult for the British driver to catch up over the final six race weekends of the year.
While the late decision from Red Bull to abandon their special liveries for the races in Singapore and the United States is surprising, it should only help their performance on the track, as every tenth of a second will matter greatly for them in both championships.