Formula 1: Red Bull targeting possible Max Verstappen replacement?
With Mercedes having invested in Kimi Antonelli for the future and Toto Wolff having publicly admitted his dream of signing three-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, George Russell’s future with the Silver Arrows could be in doubt, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.
The British driver has succeeded at Mercedes since joining in 2022. However, he appears to be valued less than Lewis Hamilton and Antonelli, Hamilton's replacement for 2025. As a result, Russell has been rumored to move to a few different teams for the 2026 season, with Audi, Aston Martin, and now even Red Bull reportedly in the mix.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sees the 26-year-old as a very good driver and said it would be “foolish” to not consider an out-of-contract Russell for 2026.
Whether the Red Bull team boss is serious is another question, as it could just be an example of mind games after Wolff made his own comments about signing Verstappen earlier this season. With Wolff admitting he wants Verstappen, perhaps Horner is simply putting pressure on his longtime rival to re-sign Russell instead.
But Russell moving to Red Bull would make sense.
Regardless of what Max Verstappen does with his future in Formula 1, Russell can still fit in the picture. If the Dutchman decides to leave, Russell is capable of coming in and being the team leader.
But if Verstappen were to stay with the team, signing Russell to replace Sergio Perez would instantly give Red Bull arguably the best driver lineup in Formula 1, up with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.
With Daniel Ricciardo recently having been dropped by RB, confirming his Formula 1 career is now over, odds are that Perez will continue with Red Bull next season. However, Horner and Helmut Marko may force the Mexican driver out after the 2025 season, as Russell is not the type of driver to pass up if he becomes available, especially with Perez nearing the end of his career.
Several key departures from Red Bull, with Adrian Newey being the biggest one, may force Red Bull to have two top-notch drivers instead of just one if they still want to compete for championships as Formula 1 ushers in a new era of rules and regulations in 2026.
If Mercedes do not deliver a competitive car for next season, Russell could look outside of the Mercedes family for the first time in his career, as winning a world championship has become a priority for him.
Nevertheless, Horner’s comments surrounding Russell’s future certainly appear to be more than just the former just trying to stir things up for Mercedes. While this move may not be a priority at the moment, if Mercedes and Russell are unable to agree to an extension, it could be one of the first major moves announced in 2025 for 2026.