Formula 1: Sky Sports set for broadcast booth change at Singapore
By Asher Fair
Coming into the 2024 Formula 1 season, the 13th since Sky Sports acquired the broadcasting rights to Formula 1 race weekends, lead announcer David Croft had not missed any of Sky Sports' 243 Grand Prix broadcasts.
But that streak came to an end at 249, as he was replaced by Harry Benjamin for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit back in May.
That race weekend was the first of three absences built into Crofty's schedule throughout the record-breaking 24-race season. He then missed the Austrian Grand Prix, plus the preceding sprint race, at the Red Bull Ring in late June. Benjamin, who led last year's Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast, returned as his replacement.
Croft most recently missed this past Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit. Benjamin again filled in, and with such big shoes to fill, he once again did a commendable job.
David Croft back after third missed Formula 1 race
Just as they were after his first two absences of the year, many Formula 1 fans are eager for the fan-favorite Sky Sports lead announcer to return to the broadcast booth.
Prior to 2024, Croft had been involved in the Formula 1 broadcasting world for 26 years, and he had only ever missed one race. He missed the European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring back in 2007, due to the birth of his son.
Croft is set to return for this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, and fans can once again expect the 62-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.07-mile (4.941-kilometer) Marina Bay Street Circuit temporary street circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore to begin with his signature "it's lights out and away we go!" line.
Croft is also set to serve as the lead announcer in the six races remaining on the 2024 schedule after this one, as there are no more planned absences for him throughout the rest of the season.
The Singapore Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Marina Bay Street Circuit beginning at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, September 22.