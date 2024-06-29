Formula 1: Sky Sports set for rare broadcast change in Austria
By Asher Fair
Since Sky Sports acquired the rights to Formula 1 race weekend broadcasts from the BBC back in 2012, there have been a total of 253 Grands Prix contested. Just one of those Grand Prix weekends has been contested without David Croft serving as Sky Sports' lead announcer.
That race took place at Imola Circuit last month. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marked the first of Croft's three scheduled absences throughout the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season. He was replaced by Harry Benjamin, who led last year's Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast.
The second of Croft's three scheduled absences is set for this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, which is the third of six sprint weekends on this year's calendar.
Harry Benjamin to fill in for David Croft again
In addition to Sunday's 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix at the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, there is a 24-lap sprint race scheduled to take place on Saturday. Benjamin is set to serve as the lead announcer for both events, marking Croft's first ever absence during a sprint race weekend.
Croft is also set to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 15. Benjamin is set to fill in for him during that race weekend, which is not a sprint weekend, as well.
Prior to his absence at Imola, Croft had only ever missed a single race throughout his 27-year career in the sport. In 2007, he missed the European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring due to the birth of his son.
Saturday's sprint race is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from the Red Bull Ring beginning at 5:55 a.m. ET. The Austrian Grand Prix itself is set to be broadcast live on ESPN beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, June 30.