Formula 1: Surprise new landing spot emerges for Adrian Newey
Ever since Adrian Newey’s impending departure from Red Bull was announced in the early stages of the 2024 Formula 1 season, speculation has been widespread regarding his options for 2025. While he did claim to want a break from Formula 1 for a while, several teams are rumored to have been in contact with him.
However, a new team has emerged, and it is certainly a surprising one, considering the rivalry between Red Bull and the new potential suitor over the last five seasons or so.
Toto Wolff has said that he and Mercedes would be very happy to welcome Newey to the Silver Arrows, but only if he really wants to join the team as well.
Newey’s extreme level of knowledge behind effective designs in the current era of Formula 1 has led to Red Bull being far ahead of the pack since 2022. His expertise would be very impactful at a Mercedes team which is already filled with several talented engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists.
The addition would likely bring Mercedes back to their days of former glory.
If Newey were to operate in unison with James Allison, the current technical director at Mercedes, it would be a safe bet that Mercedes would find success as soon as the 2026 regulations kick in. The two esteemed engineers have witnessed many different eras of Formula 1 and have been responsible for several driver and constructor world championships.
Clearly Newey joining is a dream for any team on the grid. But he has also mentioned wanting a new challenge with his next team. As Mercedes have made massive improvements this season, something they have not been able to say in recent years, the British designer may not see much value in his presence with the Brackley-based team.
Instead, he may look to bring a team that is currently struggling back to the top. His illustrious career has given him several connections to pretty much every team on the grid, so his options are still wide open. Despite deals reportedly having advanced with teams including Ferrari, Aston Martin, and even Williams, nothing has been confirmed.
The Adrian Newey Sweepstakes will likely continue into the summer break and possibly toward the end of the season before the 65-year-old makes a decision. But with Mercedes now potentially in play, there is sure to be a fierce battle among several teams on the grid to secure his signature.