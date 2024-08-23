Formula 1: Surprise new landing spot suggested for Adrian Newey
Red Bull's controversial start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, primarily pertaining to Christian Horner’s alleged misconduct in the workplace, sparked lots of rumors surrounding Adrian Newey’s future with the team.
Amid the speculation, the British engineer’s impending departure was indeed announced a few months into the season.
Rumors linking Newey to Ferrari and Aston Martin both emerged over the last few months, and amid additional links to nearly every team on the grid at some point during that stretch, former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has another suggestion.
He believes that Alpine may be a good destination for the 65-year-old.
The move would play into Newey’s ambitions.
Newey has been a key member of several historic seasons in Formula 1 and has been responsible for several driver and constructor championships dating back many decades. Upon his return from gardening leave, the famed car designer is said to be looking for another challenge in the sport.
Though Schumacher seemingly jokingly suggested that Flavio Briatore should bring Newey to Alpine, the move does seem to have some reasonable basis behind it.
With the team set to stop using Renault as their engine supplier and switch to Mercedes ahead of the 2026 season, a larger realm of possibility should open up for Alpine to potentially become one of the best teams on the grid.
Alpine have produced some solid seasons in the recent past, having had the fourth fastest car on the grid at times. Given their struggles over the last few seasons, however, Newey’s mind could bring the Enstone team closer to the top, and it could give him the type of challenge he so desires before he retires.
His influence could be impactful for the 2027 season, meaning his work with the team could begin in 2026. Every team pursuing him is doing so in the hope that once he sees the data and performance pertaining to the next generation of cars, his design input can take them to the top.
The uncertainty surrounding team performance regarding the 2026 regulations is giving a large portion of the grid hope for success. Alpine have made their ambitions very clear, with a switch from a works team to a customer team on the cards. If they have interest in Newey and that interest is mutual, the next era of Formula 1 could become even more competitive than the present.