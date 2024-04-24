Formula 1 system rumored to see first major change in 15 years
Formula 1 is set to discuss a new major change that could come as early as the 2025 season. How will it help some of the midfield teams?
In the world of Formula 1, new regulations and rule changes coming every so often is not a new concept. Oftentimes these changes are designed to help bridge the gap between the top two or three teams and the rest of the field in order to help increase competition.
Many teams are already planning ahead for the new sporting regulations that are slated to come in 2026, which undoubtedly has potential to shake up the grid.
One set of rules that has remained the same for more than a decade is the current points system. The current system was introduced in 2010 and gives points to the top 10 drivers in each race.
In 2019, Formula 1 also added an additional one-point bonus for the driver who runs the race's fastest lap, provided that driver finishes inside the top 10.
Now this points system which Formula 1 fans have become familiar with for more than a decade could see a slight change -- and for the better.
Formula 1 points change could come in 2025
Ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 teams are set to meet with the FIA to discuss a revamp to the points system that would see points awarded down to P12 instead of only P10. The new system could be introduced as early as 2025.
The changes would be from P8 through P12. The P8 finisher would score five points instead of four, the P9 finisher would score four points instead of two, and the P10 finisher would score three points instead of one. The P11 and P12 finishers, who don't currently score, would score two points and one point, respectively. Fastest lap eligibility would extend through P12 as well.
This change may not sound like it will have much impact on teams at the top of the field, but it would definitely spice up the action we see between a majority of the midfield and even some of the backmarker teams.
After the first five races this season, Alpine, Williams, and Sauber have failed to score any points due to the near-lockout that the top five teams have on the top 10 places.
Under this new system, all three teams would have scored at least two points thus far, as a total of 18 drivers, not just 14, would have scored points. Williams' Alex Albon, Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, RB's Daniel Ricciardo, and Alpine's Esteban Ocon would be the four additions to that list.
So awarding points for even as little as two additional places outside of the top 10 gives midfield team much more motivation to take risks and try to put in their best performances on a race-to-race basis. Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, for example, would be sitting in 11th place in the driver standings instead of 13th, with Haas in sixth instead of seventh in the constructor standings.
It also gives the top teams and drivers more motivation to fight when the race doesn't go their way. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso would be in seventh place in the driver standings instead of eighth.
A revamp such as this one to the points system would have a massive impact on not only the teams and drivers but on the fans as well. Additional points on offer means more competition in the midfield, leading to more overtakes and the potential for better quality of racing with more fighting going on throughout the grid.