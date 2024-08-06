Formula 1: How an unexpected winner has quickly become a fan favorite
Oscar Piastri has been one of the best drivers on the Formula 1 grid this season and recently secured his first career Grand Prix victory in Hungary.
Aside from his success since joining McLaren ahead of last season, there have been several noticeable qualities from the Australian that had made him very likable amongst the other drivers on the grid and among the Formula 1 fanbase.
McLaren have turned itself into one of the best teams in Formula 1, and they have the luxury of fielding two very talented drivers in Piastri and Lando Norris. However, Piastri appears to have some qualities that his more experienced teammate does not.
Piastri’s “closed-off” mentality is appreciated by fans.
Regardless of his results on the track, the 23-year-old finds himself not showing a lot of emotion, at least far less than the majority of drivers on the grid. The two most recent races displayed this quality, as Piastri he kept himself very composed through his first career win in Hungary and a P3-turned-P2 finish in Belgium.
Additionally, Piastri’s mild-mannered temperament makes him fairly easy for McLaren to manage. Despite his youth, he has not had any sort of outbursts or tense moments on the radio with his engineer.
He has shown everyone how composed he can be, regardless of the situation he is in. It marks quite the contrast from the approach of his teammate, who has let his emotions have a larger impact on himself, despite the fact that he is now in his sixth season with McLaren.
Piastri has everything to gain from his temperament.
Early indications suggested that Norris is the team’s number one driver, but Piastri is making it a more difficult decision for Zak Brown and Andrea Stella to make. He conducts himself very well and exhibits the qualities of a leader, and believe it or not, has some similarities to Lewis Hamilton from his own McLaren days.
Brown saw the talent from Piastri right from the beginning, as he labeled the 23-year-old a future world champion just two months into his rookie season. Already one of the more likeable drivers on the grid, the second-year driver is just 32 points behind Norris in the driver standings. Passing him by the end of the season would mark a big step forward, especially if he continues to reap that success with his humble personality.