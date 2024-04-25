Formula 1: Updated championship standings (with new rumored format)
With a change to the Formula 1 points system rumored to be on the way for 2025, let's have a look at what the current standings would look like through five races.
By Asher Fair
During the weekend of Formula 1's first Chinese Grand Prix since 2019, it was revealed that the sport is considering a modification to the scoring system which could be implemented as early as the 2025 season.
Aside from the 2019 addition of a fastest lap point and the 2021 addition of sprint racing, the scoring system has not been modified since the current format was introduced all the way back in 2010.
A full explanation of the modern format can be found here.
As for the rumored system, not much is actually set to change, but the changes that are set to be implemented are quite significant.
The points for the top seven drivers (25, 18, 15, 12, 10, eight, six) are set to remain the same, but additional points are set to be awarded to the drivers who finish from eighth to 10th place (five, four, and three, instead of four, two, and one). And while the drivers who finish in 11th and 12th currently get nothing, they are set to get two and one.
The whole goal is to increase the importance of the mid-field battles -- and in quite a few cases, the backmarker battles.
If the rumored system were currently in use, there would actually be quite a few changes in both the driver standings and the constructor standings through the first five races of the 24-race 2024 season. On the driver side, there would be a difference as high as seventh place, and on the constructor side, there would be a difference as high as sixth.
Including only the drivers (and teams) that have scored so far in 2024, here are the current standings.
Formula 1 driver standings
1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 110 (0)
2 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 85 (-25)
3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 76 (-34)
4 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari - 69 (-41)
5 - Lando Norris, McLaren - 58 (-52)
6 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 38 (-72)
7 - George Russell, Mercedes - 33 (-77)
8 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 31 (-79)
9 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 19 (-91)
10 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 9 (-101)
11 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB - 7 (-103)
12 - Oliver Bearman, Ferrari - 6 (-104)
13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - 4 (-106)
14 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 1 (-109)
Formula 1 constructor standings
1 - Red Bull - 195 (0)
2 - Ferrari - 151 (-44)
3 - McLaren - 96 (-99)
4 - Mercedes - 52 (-143)
5 - Aston Martin - 40 (-155)
6 - RB - 7 (-188)
7 - Haas - 5 (-190)
Instead of just 14 drivers and seven teams in the points through five Grands Prix, those numbers would shoot all the up to 18 and all 10, respectively, and with quite a few changes in the middle section of the order. Have a look.
Formula 1 driver standings (proposed 2025 format)
1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 110 (0)
2 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 85 (-25)
3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 76 (-34)
4 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari - 69 (-41)
5 - Lando Norris, McLaren - 59 (-51)
6 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 41 (-69)
7 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 34 (-76)
8 - George Russell, Mercedes - 33 (-77)
9 - Lewis Hamilton, Meredes - 25 (-85)
10 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 12 (-98)
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - 12 (-98)
12 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB - 9 (-101)
13 - Oliver Bearman, Ferrari - 6 (-104)
14 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 5 (-105)
15 - Alexander Albon, Williams - 5 (-105)
16 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 2 (-108)
17 - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 2 (-108)
18 - Daniel Ricciardo, RB - 1 (-109)
Formula 1 constructor standings (proposed 2025 format)
1 - Red Bull - 195 (0)
2 - Ferrari - 151 (-44)
3 - McLaren - 100 (-95)
4 - Mercedes - 58 (-137)
5 - Aston Martin - 46 (-149)
6 - Haas - 17 (-178)
7 - RB - 10 (-185)
8 - Williams - 5 (-190)
9 - Alpine - 2 (-193)
10 - Sauber - 2 (-193)
Most notably, Williams' Alex Albon, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, and RB's Daniel Ricciardo all find themselves in the points, with Albon, Ocon, and Zhou scoring 100% of the points for their respective teams.
Would you consider this to be a better system than a top finish tiebreaker among non-scorers, especially with how many non-scorers there currently are (seven full-time drivers, three teams)?
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso would interestingly find himself ahead of Mercedes' George Russell for seventh place in the driver standings, indicating that it's not only the mid-field battle that would be impacted; top-tier drivers with top-tier teams capitalizing on points when things don't go their way can be crucial as well.
Haas also find themselves ahead of RB for sixth place in the constructor standings, most notably with Nico Hulkenberg in 11th instead of 13th on the driver side.
It does appear as though this new points structure has the support to go into effect next year, marking the first such expansion in a decade and a half.