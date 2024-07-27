Formula 1 veteran replaced by the same driver at three different teams
By Asher Fair
Esteban Ocon made his Formula 1 debut in 2016 with Manor Racing MRT, replacing Rio Haryanto after the season's 12th race.
Since then, and including the recent confirmation made about his 2025 plans, he has switched teams on three additional occasions.
And he has exclusively replaced just one driver: Nico Hulkenberg.
Ocon replaces Hulkenberg for a third time
After the 2016 season, Ocon moved to Force India, replacing Hulkenberg. The German driver had competed for the team since 2011 (excluding 2013).
Ocon lost his ride with the team after two seasons and was left without a ride for the 2019 season. But after 2019, he replaced Hulkenberg at Renault, which is where Hulkenberg went after Ocon had replaced him at Force India.
Ocon has been with the team ever since, remaining with the organization after they were rebranded as Alpine ahead of the 2021 season. Hulkenberg did not land another full-time until 2023 when he joined Haas, though he did make select starts as a substitute driver in 2020 and 2022.
It was confirmed earlier this season that Ocon would not return to Alpine for what would have been a sixth season in 2025, and it was also confirmed that Hulkenberg would be moving to Sauber, which are set to become Audi in 2026.
So of course Ocon is set to move to Haas next year.
One could technically make the case that he is set to replace Kevin Magnussen, as Hulkenberg's impending departure was confirmed long before that of his Danish teammate, and it had already been confirmed that Oliver Bearman is set for a promotion to Haas from Formula 2.
Nevertheless, for the Frenchman's third consecutive team swap, it's Ocon in, Hulkenberg out.
With Hulkenberg set to be 39 years old by the time the 2026 season ends, it would not be all that surprising if his Audi deal is his last before he retires from Formula 1, even if it does get extended at least once before then. Would it surprise anybody if Ocon replaces him for a fourth time when that day comes? Sauber have yet to confirm a teammate for the 36-year-old for next year.