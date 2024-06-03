Formula 2 gave Formula 1 a much-needed dose of reality in Monaco
Formula 1’s contract with the Monaco Grand Prix has entered its final year, as it is due to expire in 2025. Odds are it may not be renewed, despite Circuit de Monaco being the sport's most historic Grand Prix venue.
But Formula 2’s weekend in Monaco said a lot about the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit. The success of the Formula 2 event could be used as a reason to justify Formula 1 continuing to race in Monte Carlo with the new regulations set to be introduced to the sport in 2026.
The most recent few editions of the Monaco Grand Prix have provided fans with very few overtakes, and this year's race saw zero within the top 10 throughout all 78 laps. Several drivers commented on how boring the race was, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen even mentioning to his race engineer that he should have brought a pillow.
What did Formula 2 display in Monaco?
The Formula 2 race weekend in the Principality gave fans plenty of action. Both the sprint race and feature race were both quite entertaining, and the feature race produced a surprise winner in the United Kingdom’s Zak O’Sullivan of ART Grand Prix. He won the race after starting on the eighth row in 15th place.
Formula 2 cars are smaller than Formula 1 cars, so on the tight streets of Monaco, Formula 2 cars can, in fact, race side by side, producing overtaking opportunities in some of the slower corners.
Formula 1 cars, however, can rarely do that, producing a lack of overtakes and a surplus of accidents when overtaking attempts are made.
The FIA and Formula 1 should take note of the fact that Formula 2 produced a high-quality race in Monaco and potentially implement some alterations to the Formula 1 regulations if they look to extend their Monaco Grand Prix contract for 2026 and beyond.
The new 2026 regulations should make the Formula 1 cars slightly smaller than current configurations. But with Monaco's contract up after 2025, there is no guarantee that anybody will get to see if it matters at the historical street circuit.