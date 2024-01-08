Indy 500: The 8 cars still without confirmed drivers for 2024
The Indy 500 entry list appears poised to end up at well over 33 cars. But only 28 drivers have been confirmed for IndyCar's biggest race thus far.
By Asher Fair
The entry list for the 108th running of the Indy 500 is slowly but surely coming together. A recent development all but confirms that there will be bumping for the third time in the last four years. But just how many cars will be bumped?
In total, there have been just 28 drivers confirmed for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval this coming May. Of those 28 drivers, 24 are set to compete full-time.
The other four are Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen, McLaren-Hendrick rookie Kyle Larson, Meyer Shank Racing's Helio Castroneves, and presumably Andretti Global's Marco Andretti.
But as things stand right now, it looks like there could end up being 36 cars on the entry list for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", which would be the most since 2019 and tied for the most since 2011, the final IndyCar season in which the Dallara IR-05 was used.
Here are the eight cars without confirmed drivers.
Abel Motorsports (one car)
Abel Motorsports are reportedly planning on entering the No. 50 Chevrolet in the Indy 500 for a second year in a row. R.C. Enerson drove the car in 2023, and despite being one of the favorites to get bumped, he locked himself into the race.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises (two cars)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises have yet to confirm whether Santino Ferrucci will be back behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet, and their decision may depend on whether Benjamin Pedersen does indeed have a contract to return to the team for another year, since they have already announced that Sting Ray Robb is set to compete full-time behind the wheel of the No. 41 Chevrolet.
According to a report by RACER.com, A.J. Foyt Enterprises will also have an "extra" Indy 500 entry, meaning that they still have two seats to fill for the race.
Dale Coyne Racing (two cars)
Dale Coyne Racing are set to continue running two cars on a full-time basis during the 2024 season, but they have not confirmed drivers for either entry. David Malukas has left the No. 18 Honda to join Arrow McLaren, and the aforementioned Robb has left the No. 51 Honda to join A.J. Foyt Enterprises.
They no longer have a partnership with HMD Motorsports (No. 18 Honda), and whether their partnership with Rick Ware Racing (No. 51 Honda) continues is unknown.
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (two cars)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing once again plan to run two cars in the Indy 500. Last year, they fielded the No. 23 Chevrolet for Ryan Hunter-Reay and the No. 24 Chevrolet for Stefan Wilson, who was replaced by Graham Rahal following his practice crash.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (one car)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have not yet confirmed that they will run a fourth Indy 500 entry for a second year in a row. Last year, they ran the No. 44 Honda for Katherine Legge. While Legge made it into the race, Rahal ended up being the one driver who failed to qualify. Overall, the team were well off the pace, and their decision to run an extra car was somewhat puzzling.
But it is expected that they will add a fourth car again this year. Will they be able to get all four cars into the race, especially if the entry list sees 36 cars instead of just 34?
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The 108th running of the race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26, with live coverage set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC.