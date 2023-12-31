The IndyCar team without any confirmed drivers for 2024
Dale Coyne Racing are set to enter 2024 without having any drivers confirmed for the upcoming IndyCar season.
By Asher Fair
Following A.J. Foyt Racing's confirmation of Sting Ray Robb behind the wheel of the No. 41 Chevrolet for the 2024 IndyCar season, Dale Coyne Racing are now the only one of the sport's 10 full-time teams without any confirmed drivers for the upcoming 17-race campaign.
Robb and David Malukas were the team's full-time drivers for the 2023 season. Malukas had already been announced as the third Arrow McLaren driver after Zak Brown's team fell to 0-for-2 in the Alex Palou sweepstakes, with the two-time and reigning series champion instead opting to stay put at Chip Ganassi Racing.
Malukas is set to join Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi at Arrow McLaren, replacing the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist, after spending the first two seasons of his career at Dale Coyne Racing through a partnership with his father's HMD Motorsports outfit. Dale Coyne Racing and HMD Motorsports will no longer have a partnership with one another in 2024.
Robb spent just one season, his rookie IndyCar season, with Dale Coyne Racing, doing so in partnership with Rick Ware Racing.
The list of possible Dale Coyne Racing drivers for the 2024 season is quite literally endless -- minus, of course, the prevoiusly rumored drivers who have already been confirmed elsewhere.
For example, former Dale Coyne Racing driver Romain Grosjean had been linked to a return to the team, but he is set to join Juncos Hollinger Racing as Callum Ilott's replacement.
A.J. Foyt Racing remain the only other team with a known full-time seat to fill for the upcoming season, which could lead to some drama in itself.
Benjamin Pedersen reportedly believes that he is still under contract with the team for 2024, but there has been no formal confirmation that he will be back for a second season. Santino Ferrucci is still said to be working on a deal to return as well.
As for Dale Coyne Racing, they will have a whole new look in 2024, one which nobody is quite sure of as the start of the season nears.
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is scheduled to open up the 2024 IndyCar season on Sunday, March 10 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.