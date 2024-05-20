Indy 500: Kyle Larson matches Fernando Alonso in first McLaren start
By Asher Fair
When two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso came to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete in the Indy 500 back in 2017, he did so through a partnership with his Formula 1 team at the time, McLaren, and existing IndyCar team Andretti Autosport.
At the time, McLaren were not competing full-time in IndyCar, and their 2017 entry with Alonso ended an absence of nearly four decades from the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Alonso went on to qualify in fifth place for his first ever IndyCar start behind the wheel of his No. 29 McLaren-Andretti Honda before leading 27 laps around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. He was ultimately forced to retire with an engine issue.
Kyle Larson matches Fernando Alonso
Skip ahead seven years, and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is also attempting his first ever Indy 500 -- and he is also doing so with McLaren through a partnership with another team.
The difference is that this time around, McLaren are the existing team (officially Arrow McLaren), and the partner team is the team for which Larson competes full-time in the Cup Series: Hendrick Motorsports.
Like Alonso, Larson qualified on the middle of the second row in fifth place for his first ever IndyCar start after advancing to the final round of qualifying over the weekend, doing so with a four-lap average speed of 232.846 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet.
Unlike Alonso, who returned for two more Indy 500 attempts in 2019 (DNQ) and 2020, Larson is attempting to run the Memorial Day Double, first by competing in the Indy 500 and then by flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
Only four drivers have ever pulled it off, most recently Kurt Busch in 2014, and only one, Tony Stewart in 2001, has ever run all 1,100 miles. Larson's effort is officially dubbed the "Hendrick 1,100".
The 108th running of the Indy 500 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.