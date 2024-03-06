Indy 500 lands another rookie IndyCar driver for 2024
Nolan Siegel is the seventh confirmed rookie on the entry list for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May.
By Asher Fair
Dale Coyne Racing made their first driver lineup announcement of the year on Tuesday, confirming three drivers as a part of their lineup for the 2024 IndyCar season.
Jack Harvey is set to run 14 of the 17 races behind the wheel of the No. 18 Honda while rookie Nolan Siegel is set to run the other three, and Colin Braun is set to open up the season behind the wheel of the No. 51 Honda in this coming weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
While Harvey has competed in each of the last seven Indy 500s at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the team made the somewhat surprising decision to name Siegel the driver of the No. 18 Honda for the 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Nolan Siegel becomes Indy 500's seventh rookie for 2024
The 19-year-old Palo Alta, California native is set to make just two IndyCar starts, one in the exhibition race at The Thermal Club and the other on the streets of Long Beach, California, before attempting to qualify for May's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
Although Kyle Larson is practically a lock to win the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year since the award has largely become a popularity contest, the addition of Siegel to the Indy 500 entry list brings even more depth to an already extremely deep rookie class.
In addition to McLaren-Hendrick's Larson, the rookie portion of the entry list consists of Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyffin Simpson, Linus Lundqvist, and Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing's Tom Blomqvist, and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.
Including the widely anticipated Abel Motorsports entry, which is set to be driven by R.C. Enerson for the second year in a row, there are 35 cars on this year's entry list thus far, ensuring that multiple drivers will fail to qualify for IndyCar's biggest race.
Dale Coyne Racing's No. 51 Honda is one of those 35 cars, but it remains without a confirmed driver, meaning that there could potentially be an eighth rookie added in the near future.
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, and the race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26. NBC is set to provide live coverage of the race beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!