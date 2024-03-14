Indy 500: One car still doesn't have a driver for 2024
Dale Coyne Racing have only named one of their two drivers for the 2024 Indy 500, that being rookie Nolan Siegel.
By Asher Fair
Dale Coyne Racing finally made an announcement regarding their 2024 IndyCar driver lineup just days before the start of the season, confirming that Jack Harvey and Colin Braun would drive the No. 18 Honda and the No. 51 Honda, respectively, in this past Sunday's season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Harvey is set to drive the No. 18 Honda in a majority of the races on the 17-race 2024 schedule, while Braun has only been confirmed for one points race behind the wheel of the No. 51 Honda, which is being fielded through a partnership with Rick Ware Racing for the fourth year in a row. However, the Indy 500 is not one of Harvey's 14 scheduled starts.
Indy NXT driver Nolan Siegel is set to make his IndyCar debut on the streets of Long Beach, California next month, and he is set to return for the 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. He is set to pilot the No. 18 Honda in an attempt to qualify for this race.
Dale Coyne Racing still need another Indy 500 driver
If you include the Abel Motorsports entry, which is set to be piloted by R.C. Enerson, there are 35 cars on the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. Just 34 of them have confirmed drivers, with the No. 18 Honda being the latest.
Dale Coyne Racing still have a big decision to make, as they have not confirmed who will drive the No. 51 Honda in this event.
Harvey would certainly make sense, having competed in each of the last seven Indy 500s and finished as high as ninth place, but then you'd have to wonder why he wouldn't just continue driving the No. 18 Honda, in which case Siegel could drive the No. 51 Honda throughout his much more limited schedule.
Siegel, the team's lone confirmed Indy 500 driver thus far, is one of seven rookies on the entry list as things stand, joining Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyffin Simpson, Linus Lundqvist, and Marcus Armstrong, McLaren-Hendrick's Kyle Larson, Meyer Shank Racing's Tom Blomqvist, and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.
With 35 cars on the Indy 500 entry list, two are guaranteed to miss out on being a part of the field of 33. Hopefully there are no restrictions on which two those could be.
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The race itself is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!