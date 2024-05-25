Indy 500 at risk of network change, could be booted off NBC
By Asher Fair
The 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, and the green flag is scheduled to fly shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET.
However, various weather forecasts are calling for rain and possibly thunderstorms at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval throughout Sunday afternoon, which could cause some or all of the 200-lap race to be pushed back to Monday.
If the race does indeed get pushed back to Memorial Day on Monday, it would no longer be shown on NBC.
Indy 500 at risk of being booted off NBC
NBC coverage from 11:00 a.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 27 is reserved for tennis, and NBC sent out a contingency plan alert indicating that this will not change. A postponed Indy 500 would be moved to USA Network.
Note that this does not guarantee that the Indy 500 would start on Monday at the same time that it is scheduled to on Sunday; weather could again be a factor, and the race could always start on Sunday and be suspended as well, leaving fewer laps to run on Monday.
USA Network is the NBCUniversal-owned alternate network on the broadcast schedule which effectively took over from NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down following the 2021 season.
Of the 18 races on the 2024 IndyCar schedule, six were slated for USA Network. Only the race on the streets of Long Beach, California has been shown on USA Network so far this year. The only other two races not on NBC are Peacock exclusives, both scheduled for later in the season.
A full starting lineup for the Indy 500 can be found here.
Regardless of when the 108th running of the Indy 500 takes place and the network on which it is being shown live, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!