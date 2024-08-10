Indy 500 winner set to make first NASCAR start in 10 years
By Asher Fair
23XI Racing have fielded a non-chartered third entry in select NASCAR Cup Series races since the start of the 2023 season, when they added the No. 67 Toyota for motocross and supercross legend Travis Pastrana in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The team have expanded on three occasions since. They added the No. 67 Toyota for former Formula 1 driver and current World Endurance Championship driver Kamui Kobayashi at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last August, and they added the No. 50 Toyota, which was renumbered from No. 67 to honor the 50-year anniversary of primary sponsor Mobil 1, for him at Circuit of the Americas this past March.
Tricon Garage Truck Series driver Corey Heim, who also serves as 23XI Racing's reserve driver, then drove the No. 50 Toyota for the team at Nashville Superspeedway in late June.
There are rumors that the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team will be expanding to three full-time entries next year, with Riley Herbst linked to the potential new seat alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick once the organization make what many believe is an inevitable purchase of a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
But before they do that, they are set to expand to three cars at least once more in 2024.
Juan Pablo Montoya is set to make a return to NASCAR's top level next month and compete in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
The 1999 CART champion and two-time Indy 500 winner has not competed in a NASCAR race since 2014, when he signed with Team Penske for the full IndyCar season and also competed in two Cup Series races for Roger Penske's team at Michigan International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
He has not competed in a Cup Series road course race since finishing in fifth place for Earnhardt Ganassi Racing at Watkins Glen back in August 2013. He spent seven full seasons competing in the Cup Series from 2007 to 2013 before making the switch back to open-wheel racing in 2014.
Montoya won at Watkins Glen in 2010 for Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, and he also won for Chip Ganassi Racing at Sonoma Raceway in 2007.
The 48-year-old Colombian, who also won six Grands Prix during his six-year Formula 1 career back in the early 2000s, has stayed active in motorsports since being replaced by Josef Newgarden at Team Penske's IndyCar team after the 2016 season.
Though he is not as busy as he once was, he has had success in sports cars and even returned to Indy for a few more Indy 500 attempts, most recently in 2022. As of late, his focus has been on supporting the racing career of his 19-year-old son, Sebastian, who currently competes in Formula 3.
The Go Bowling at The Glen is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!