NASCAR Cup Series: 4 cars need new drivers for 2025
By Asher Fair
Several NASCAR Cup Series teams have yet to shore up their driver lineups for the 2025 season, including organizations such as Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing.
But a number of other teams have already made changes, know that changes are coming, or both, leaving them with vacancies to fill.
Here are four cars that will need new drivers for the 2025 season.
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie was initially said to be under contract with Spire Motorsports through the 2025 season after signing a multi-year contract extension last summer, but it was recently announced that he will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet next year.
Spire Motorsports have already confirmed that Michael McDowell is set to replace Zane Smith behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet. Even with the unexpected vacancy in the No. 7 car, Smith is still believed to be on his way elsewhere. Carson Hocevar is set to return for a second season behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
McDowell's seventh season with Front Row Motorsports is his last, as he is set to replace Smith at Spire Motorsports next year.
The team have confirmed that Stewart-Haas Racing's Noah Gragson is set to join Todd Gilliland, but they have also confirmed an expansion to three cars, presumably by acquiring one of the three Stewart-Haas Racing plan to sell when they shut down. Team co-owner Gene Haas is set to keep the other one to run the new Haas Factory Team, where Cole Custer is set to compete in 2025.
Gragson's car number wasn't announced, so he could theoretically end up in the No. 34 Ford, and technically Gilliland still could as well if the team opt to move him over to what most would consider their primary car. Either way, Bob Jenkins' team still have a seat to fill.
No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
Like Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing run two cars, but they too are expected to expand to three in 2025, doing so by acquiring a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Tyler Reddick is set to return next year and Bubba Wallace is expected back, but it is expected that they will welcome another teammate.
Riley Herbst, who currently competes full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series, is said to be the frontrunner to land with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team next year, while Corey Heim, who currently competes full-time for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, is also viewed as a contender for the new seat.
No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
If all goes according to plan, Trackhouse Racing Team would be the third different buyer of a Stewart-Haas Racing charter following the 2024 season. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are both expected to return next season, so all eyes should turn to the team's third car.
The Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team have several drivers under contract who don't actually compete for the team at the moment, including Zane Smith, whom they loaned out to Spire Motorsports for 2024, and Shane van Gisbergen, who currently competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Van Gisbergen, who won in his Cup Series debut for Trackhouse Racing Team as a part of PROJECT91 last year on the streets of Chicago, is viewed as the frontrunner to join Chastain and Suarez next year.