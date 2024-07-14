NASCAR: Key detail left out of Noah Gragson announcement
By Asher Fair
Front Row Motorsports confirmed on Wednesday that Stewart-Haas Racing's Noah Gragson is set to join the team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving the organization with just one vacant seat to fill after they announced plans to expand from two to three cars for next year.
With Stewart-Haas Racing being set to shut down at the end of the 2024 season, three of their four charters became available, as team co-owner Gene Haas opted to retain the fourth to run the one-car Haas Factory Team.
When Front Row Motorsports confirmed their expansion plans, it was assumed that they would be buying one of Stewart-Haas Racing's other three charters. The 2025 season is set to be their first season running three full-time entries since 2019.
While Michael McDowell is set to vacate the No. 34 Ford after seven seasons to replace Zane Smith behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports, Todd Gilliland recently signed a contract extension to return to Front Row Motorsports for a fourth year.
Noah Gragson car number not revealed
Though it was said that Gilliland is set to remain behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford, it was not confirmed whether Gragson will be driving the No. 34 Ford or the team's third entry, which would presumably be the No. 36 Ford. A crew chief and sponsors for Gragson were also not confirmed.
With the team anticipating having three young drivers behind the wheel in 2025, there is theoretically still a chance that Gilliland, as the team veteran, could be moved over to the No. 34 entry.
Smith, who competed for Front Row Motorsports for two seasons in the Truck Series and won the 2022 championship, is believed to be a candidate for the team's third Cup Series seat in 2025.
He is currently competing for Spire Motorsports on loan from Trackhouse Racing Team, but Trackhouse Racing Team appear to be more likely to promote Shane van Gisbergen if they too acquire a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing and expand from two to three cars, which they are expected to.
JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Truck Series driver Christian Eckes are both said to be under consideration for the Bob Jenkins-owned team to slot in alongside Gilliland and Gragson as well.