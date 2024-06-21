NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing charter finds surprising home for 2025
By Asher Fair
When it was announced that Stewart-Haas Racing would be shutting down after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was believed that four charters would become available for other teams to purchase.
Though they did not specify from where they purchased a charter, Front Row Motorsports confirmed that they had acquired a third, leaving three others. 23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing Team were and still are viewed as the frontrunners to land one more apiece as they eye their own expansions to three cars.
However, the big question mark was where that fourth charter would end up, and cases have been made for quite a few dark horse organizations to make the surprising move.
As it turns out, that fourth charter has indeed landed in a surprising spot for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season: with Gene Haas.
The Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner, who has been involved in NASCAR Cup Series team ownership since 2002, has opted to remain in the series as a team owner in 2025, doing so with one charter for what is set to become known as Haas Factory Team.
Haas also confirmed that he plans to continue to operate a two-car program in the Xfinity Series, meaning that the only true "shutdown" to come from the team's recent announcement is the departure of Tony Stewart as a co-owner and the loss of three Cup cars.
Stewart joined forces with Haas ahead of the 2009 season to form what would become a 69-time race-winning and two-time championship-winning organization.
Haas Factory Team have not yet announced who their drivers or manufacturer will be next year.
As for Stewart-Haas Racing, their two Xfinity Series drivers, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst, find themselves in great positions to qualify for the playoffs, despite having not yet won any races in 2024.
On the Cup Series side, all four of their drivers sit on the outside looking in when it comes to the provisional playoff picture. Chase Briscoe, the team's longest tenured driver, leads the way in 17th place in the point standings and 19th in the playoff picture.