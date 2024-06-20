NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy another Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing recently confirmed the rumors that they plan to shut down after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, freeing up four charters for 2025 as the new charter agreement looms.
Three teams have been heavily linked to a Stewart-Haas Racing charter, with Front Row Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing Team, and 23XI Racing said to be the frontrunners. In fact, Front Row Motorsports have already confirmed that they have acquired, or plan to acquire, a third charter, but they simply haven't yet announced from whom.
Assuming these three teams do expand to three cars, where will the fourth charter end up? And if one or more of them don't, what then? Here are five possible landing spots.
1. RFK Racing
Given RFK Racing's resurgence since Brad Keselowski became co-owner in 2022, one would think that they are considering a move to three cars. They have arguably been Ford's top team since the start of last season, and they have collected five victories since September 2022 after a rough start to the 2022 campaign.
RFK Racing have only run a third car, referring to the No. 60 Ford as "Stage 60", on two occasions so far this year, first for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and then for the recent race at Sonoma Raceway. They do plan to enter the car in other events throughout the rest of the 2024 season.
Given the team's uptick in performance, now could be the right time to expand.