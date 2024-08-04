NASCAR: 4 drivers already know they'll need new rides
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is now in its "summer break", thanks to NBC's commitment to their coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, and silly season is well underway as it pertains to the 2025 driver lineup.
This weekend is the second of two consecutive off weekends between the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the upcoming Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11.
Following this weekend, there are no more off weekends on the 2024 Cup Series schedule, with 14 race weekends in a row, including 10 in the playoffs, set to wrap up the 36-race season.
Several drivers already know that they are going to need to look for new rides in 2025. Here are the four who know they are set to be replaced next year and are still looking for new landing spots.
Harrison Burton
Harrison Burton has struggled since joining Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, recording just five top 10 finishes since the start of the 2022 season, and he is set to be replaced by Josh Berry behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford.
Berry was left searching for a new ride after it was confirmed that Stewart-Haas Racing would be shutting down at the end of the 2024 season.
Corey LaJoie
Corey LaJoie signed a multi-year contract extension with Spire Motorsports last summer, implying that he would remain with the team through at least the 2025 season.
But it was recently confirmed that he won't be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet for what would have been a fifth year next year. Spire Motorsports have not confirmed his replacement.
Ryan Preece
The announcement that Stewart-Haas Racing are set to shut down after the 2024 season left all four of their Cup Series drivers in search of new rides.
Berry is set to replace Burton at Wood Brothers Racing, Chase Briscoe is set to replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Noah Gragson is set to join Front Row Motorsports in a third car that it is set be run using a charter the team acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Ryan Preece, however, is still looking.
Even with Gene Haas keeping one of his four charters to run Haas Factory Team, Preece must move elsewhere. Ironically, it is Cole Custer, the driver whom Preece replaced at Stewart-Haas Racing last year, who is set to drive for Haas' team. Custer was sent back down to the Xfinity Series last year and won the championship, and he is now the points leader.
Zane Smith
Zane Smith is set to be replaced by current Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet next year.
With LaJoie unexpectedly set to leave Spire Motorsports following the 2024 season, after having originally been said to be under contract with the team through 2025, there is technically still a chance Smith could return, but it's not likely.
Smith is currently on loan from Trackhouse Racing Team, but even with the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team likely to expand to three cars, presumably using a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing to do so, he will probably need to look elsewhere for a ride, as Shane van Gisbergen has long been the driver linked to that third seat.
