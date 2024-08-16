IndyCar: 2024 Gateway qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
IndyCar has run three oval races so far during the 2024 season, but this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is set to mark the season's first appearance of the traditional oval qualifying format.
The Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway utilizes a unique qualifying format, with multiple four-lap qualifying attempts determining how drivers line up in the field of 33, and qualifying has its own weekend, rather than just an hour-long session the day before the race.
Then at Iowa Speedway, a traditional two-lap format is used, but because the track hosts a doubleheader, each driver's first lap speed determines the starting lineup for race one, while each driver's second lap speed determines the starting lineup for race two.
For this Saturday's 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval, a traditional two-lap qualifying format is set to be used, with each driver's two-lap average speed determining the starting lineup for the main event.
The qualifying order for Saturday night's race was determined by the reverse order of the entrant standings.
IndyCar at Gateway: Full starting lineup
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 179.972
2nd - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 179.503
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 179.424
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 179.262
5th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 178.417
6th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 178.321
7th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 178.114
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 177.16
9th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 177.126
10th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 176.696
11th - Felix Rosenqvist* - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 179.796
12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 176.661
13th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 175.865
14th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 175.782
15th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 175.656
16th - Alex Palou* - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 178.363
17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 175.514
18th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 175.51
19th - Scott Dixon* - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 177.905
20th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 174.854
21st - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 174.752
22nd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 173.9
23rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 173.722
24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 172.782
25th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 110.461
26th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 0
27th - Katherine Legge* - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 0
*=nine-position grid penalties due to unapproved engine changes
