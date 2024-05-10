Beyond the Flag
IndyCar: 2024 Indianapolis qualifying updates, full starting lineup

For the first time since 2019, there is just one race on the IndyCar schedule at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this year.

By Asher Fair

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, IndyCar
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, IndyCar / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course was added to the IndyCar schedule in 2014, and since 2020, it has hosted multiple races per season.

But for the first time since 2019, there is just one race scheduled for the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana road course layout within the confines of the iconic venue. The addition of the Milwaukee Mile to the schedule later in the season resulted in the track's second race ultimately being dropped.

Saturday's race is set to officially kick off the month of May festivities at the "Racing Capital of the World". It is scheduled to be an 85-lap race and is the fourth points race on the 17-race 2024 schedule.

After this weekend, the focus is set to turn to the 108th running of the Indy 500 at the track's four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval on Memorial Day Sunday.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing swept the pole positions at the Indianapolis road course last year, with Christian Lundgaard taking the top spot in May qualifying and Graham Rahal doing so in August qualifying. What will this year's starting lineup look like?

IndyCar at Indianapolis: Full starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

11th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

14th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

15th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

16th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

17th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

18th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

19th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

20th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

21st - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

22nd - Luca Ghiotto - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

23rd - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

24th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

26th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

27th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Group A - Advanced

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Group B - Advanced

Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Round 2 - Advanced

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Firestone Fast Six Results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 11 for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning race winner, though teammate Scott Dixon is the most recent winner at the track from last August. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!

