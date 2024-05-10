IndyCar: 2024 Indianapolis qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course was added to the IndyCar schedule in 2014, and since 2020, it has hosted multiple races per season.
But for the first time since 2019, there is just one race scheduled for the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana road course layout within the confines of the iconic venue. The addition of the Milwaukee Mile to the schedule later in the season resulted in the track's second race ultimately being dropped.
Saturday's race is set to officially kick off the month of May festivities at the "Racing Capital of the World". It is scheduled to be an 85-lap race and is the fourth points race on the 17-race 2024 schedule.
After this weekend, the focus is set to turn to the 108th running of the Indy 500 at the track's four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval on Memorial Day Sunday.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing swept the pole positions at the Indianapolis road course last year, with Christian Lundgaard taking the top spot in May qualifying and Graham Rahal doing so in August qualifying. What will this year's starting lineup look like?
IndyCar at Indianapolis: Full starting lineup
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
10th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
11th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
14th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
15th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
16th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
17th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
18th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
20th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
21st - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
22nd - Luca Ghiotto - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
23rd - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
24th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
26th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
27th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Group A - Advanced
Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Group B - Advanced
Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Round 2 - Advanced
Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Firestone Fast Six Results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 11 for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning race winner, though teammate Scott Dixon is the most recent winner at the track from last August. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!