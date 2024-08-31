IndyCar: 2024 Milwaukee qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
A few years ago, the idea of an IndyCar return to the Milwaukee Mile would have been laughed at before being completely written off. Now the series is set for not one but two races at the iconic West Allis, Wisconsin venue it has not visited since 2015.
With two races scheduled to be contested at the four-turn, 1.015-mile (1.633-kilometer) Wisconsin State Fair Park venue this weekend, the traditional two-lap, single-car qualifying format is set to be used.
Lap one speeds are set to determine the starting lineup for the first race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250, and lap two speeds are set to determine the starting lineup for the second. Both races are scheduled to be 250-lap events.
Just four drivers who competed in the most recent IndyCar event at the track nine years ago are set to be in action this weekend. Reigning race winner Sebastien Bourdais is not among them, though 2014 winner Will Power is. The other three are Graham Rahal, Josef Newgarden, and Scott Dixon.
IndyCar at Milwaukee: Race 1 full starting lineup
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 162.341
2nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 161.64
3rd - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 161.426
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 160.531
5th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.46
6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.144
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.041
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 159.759
9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 159.079
10th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.996
11th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 158.923
12th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 158.574
13th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 158.466
14th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 157.882
15th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 157.855
16th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 156.911
17th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 156.677
18th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 156.528
19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 156.378
20th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 156.214
21st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 155.842
22nd - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.663
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.662
24th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 155.139
25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 155.063
26th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 153.69
27th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 151.147
NOTE: Josef Newgarden, Nolan Siegel, Marcus Armstrong, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard, and Conor Daly are set to take nine-position grid penalties for the first race due to unapproved engine changes. Those nine-place penalties are not reflected in this starting lineup.
IndyCar at Milwaukee: Race 2 full starting lineup
1st - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.983
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.912
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.203
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 159.939
5th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 159.886
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 159.022
7th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.5
7th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 158.5
9th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.455
10th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 158.07
11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 158.029
12th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 157.706
13th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 157.675
14th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 157.423
15th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 156.992
16th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 156.917
17th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 156.85
18th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 156.594
19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 156.413
20th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 156.1
21st - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.993
22nd - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 155.735
23rd - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 154.978
24th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 154.681
25th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 153.24
26th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 152.218
27th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 147.762
Race one of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 is set to be shown live exclusively on Peacock beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 31, while race two is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1. While race one requires a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, start a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure not to miss race two!