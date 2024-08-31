Beyond the Flag
IndyCar: 2024 Milwaukee qualifying updates, full starting lineup

IndyCar is back at the famous Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2015, and the race weekend is set to feature a doubleheader.

By Asher Fair

Milwaukee Mile, IndyCar
Milwaukee Mile, IndyCar / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
A few years ago, the idea of an IndyCar return to the Milwaukee Mile would have been laughed at before being completely written off. Now the series is set for not one but two races at the iconic West Allis, Wisconsin venue it has not visited since 2015.

With two races scheduled to be contested at the four-turn, 1.015-mile (1.633-kilometer) Wisconsin State Fair Park venue this weekend, the traditional two-lap, single-car qualifying format is set to be used.

Lap one speeds are set to determine the starting lineup for the first race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250, and lap two speeds are set to determine the starting lineup for the second. Both races are scheduled to be 250-lap events.

Just four drivers who competed in the most recent IndyCar event at the track nine years ago are set to be in action this weekend. Reigning race winner Sebastien Bourdais is not among them, though 2014 winner Will Power is. The other three are Graham Rahal, Josef Newgarden, and Scott Dixon.

IndyCar at Milwaukee: Race 1 full starting lineup

1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 162.341

2nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 161.64

3rd - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 161.426

4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 160.531

5th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.46

6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.144

7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.041

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 159.759

9th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 159.079

10th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.996

11th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 158.923

12th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 158.574

13th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 158.466

14th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 157.882

15th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 157.855

16th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 156.911

17th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 156.677

18th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 156.528

19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 156.378

20th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 156.214

21st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 155.842

22nd - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.663

23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.662

24th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 155.139

25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 155.063

26th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 153.69

27th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 151.147

NOTE: Josef Newgarden, Nolan Siegel, Marcus Armstrong, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard, and Conor Daly are set to take nine-position grid penalties for the first race due to unapproved engine changes. Those nine-place penalties are not reflected in this starting lineup.

IndyCar at Milwaukee: Race 2 full starting lineup

1st - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.983

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 160.912

3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 160.203

4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 159.939

5th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 159.886

6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 159.022

7th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.5

7th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 158.5

9th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 158.455

10th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 158.07

11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 158.029

12th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 157.706

13th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 157.675

14th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 157.423

15th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 156.992

16th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 156.917

17th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 156.85

18th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 156.594

19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 156.413

20th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 156.1

21st - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 155.993

22nd - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 155.735

23rd - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 154.978

24th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 154.681

25th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 153.24

26th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 152.218

27th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 147.762

Race one of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 is set to be shown live exclusively on Peacock beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 31, while race two is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1. While race one requires a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, start a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure not to miss race two!

