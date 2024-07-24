IndyCar: No more races being shown on NBC for two months
By Asher Fair
Though the Saturday race had to be moved from NBC to CNBC due to breaking news in the world of politics, the Sunday race of the Iowa doubleheader two weekends ago was shown live on NBC.
This past Sunday afternoon's race on the streets of Toronto, however, was shown exclusively on the Peacock streaming service, just like it was last year. This meant that fans needed to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch.
IndyCar has now begun a four-week ''summer break", due to NBC's commitment to covering the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
But even when action resumes, NBC is not set to air another race for almost a full month.
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is scheduled to host the next race on the IndyCar schedule on Saturday, August 17, and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is set to be shown on USA Network.
USA Network took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternate NBCUniversal-owned channel used during the IndyCar season after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
USA Network was most recently on the broadcast schedule for the race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in late June, though that race was moved to CNBC since the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was paused due to rain and remained on USA Network during the originally scheduled IndyCar time slot.
Prior to that race, USA Network most recently aired the race on the streets of Detroit, Michigan in early June.
Beyond the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, there are four races remaining on this year's schedule, and NBC is not set to return until the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
USA Network is set to air the race from Portland International Raceway on Sunday, August 25, and it is set to air the second race of the doubleheader from the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, September 1.
Milwaukee's first race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, and it is set to be the second and final Peacock exclusive of the season.
The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the next race on the 2024 IndyCar schedule, and it is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from World Wide Technology Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17.