IndyCar: 2024 Road America qualifying updates, full starting lineup

IndyCar is set for its annual race at Road America this Sunday afternoon, marking five straight weekends of on-track action.

By Asher Fair

For the fifth consecutive weekend, there is on-track IndyCar action on the schedule, this time at Road America.

The 14-turn, 4.048-mile (6.515-kilometer) terrain road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin was reintroduced to the IndyCar schedule in 2016 after having not hosted any races since 2007, and it has hosted races every year since. It even hosted a doubleheader in 2020 as a result of other tracks being removed from the calendar due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

Sunday afternoon's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is scheduled to be a 55-lap race, and it is the final race on the schedule before the series finally has a week off. IndyCar has not had an off weekend since the weekend prior to the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which kicked off the month of May festivities at the "Racing Capital of the World".

Last year, Andretti Global's Colton Herta started from the pole position at Road America, but it was Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou who took the checkered flag, giving him the second of his three straight victories en route to his second championship.

IndyCar at Road America: Full starting lineup

1st - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
12th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
13th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
15th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
16th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
17th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
20th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
21st - Nolan Siegel - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
23rd - Luca Ghiotto - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
24th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
25th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
26th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Helio Castroneves - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Group 1 - Advanced

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Group 2 - Advanced

Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

Round 2 - Advanced

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

Firestone Fast Six Results

1st - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

NBC is set to provide live coverage of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

