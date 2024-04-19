IndyCar: Arrow McLaren replacement confirmed for Long Beach race
Theo Pourchaire is set to make his IndyCar debut for Arrow McLaren in this Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
By Asher Fair
With David Malukas' recovery from his wrist surgery taking longer than expected and Callum Ilott, his replacement for both the 2024 IndyCar season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida and the exhibition race at Thermal Club, unable to compete on the streets of Long Beach, California this weekend, Arrow McLaren have named a new driver for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
2023 Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire is set to make his IndyCar debut behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet, doing so in Sunday afternoon's 85-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit.
The 20-year-old Frenchman, who currently competes in Japanese Super Formula and serves as a test and reserve driver for the Sauber Formula 1 team, has been linked to the vacant seat for a number of weeks, and formal confirmation was made on Thursday.
Malukas yet to make Arrow McLaren debut
Malukas' status beyond this weekend has not been confirmed, but there is no six-week break between the season's second and third points races like there was between the first and second. The third race at Barber Motorsports Park is scheduled to take place next Sunday, April 28, which could put Arrow McLaren in position to bring back either Ilott or Pourchaire once again.
With his mountain biking accident happening before the 2024 season, Malukas has yet to compete in an IndyCar race for Arrow McLaren, which signed him to drive the car they had been led to believe Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou would drive this year and beyond. Felix Rosenqvist, who now competes for Meyer Shank Racing, is the driver whom Malukas was hired to replace.
Malukas spent the first two seasons of his IndyCar career with Dale Coyne Racing through a partnership with his father's HMD Motorsports, and he recorded two podium finishes, both at Gateway.
Ilott stood in for Malukas during last week's Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well. Pourchaire's start this Sunday is set to make him the third different driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet in the last three points races going back to last year's season finale at Laguna Seca.
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from the streets of Long Beach, California beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21.