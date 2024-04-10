IndyCar: Arrow McLaren replacement confirmed for Indy 500 test
Callum Ilott is set to resume his role as David Malukas' replacement at Arrow McLaren for this week's Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
As David Malukas continues to recover from the offseason wrist surgery he underwent following a mountain biking accident, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team have confirmed that Callum Ilott is set to return to the cockpit of the No. 6 Chevrolet for this week's two-day Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ilott filled in for Malukas in the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida last month, and he returned to the No. 6 Chevrolet for the exhibition race at the Thermal Club two weeks later.
Malukas has also been ruled out for the series' next points race, which is scheduled to take place on the streets of Long Beach, California on Sunday, April 21, and Ilott will not be able to replace him in this event due to a prior FIA World Endurance Championship commitment.
The 22-year-old Chicago, Illinois native has yet to compete in a race for Arrow McLaren after spending his first two seasons in the series competing for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports.
Indy 500 season officially opens Wednesday
Arrow McLaren are set to run all four of their planned Indy 500 entries in this week's test at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
Full-time drivers Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi are set to be behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet and the No. 7 Chevrolet, respectively, while rookie Kyle Larson is set to drive the No. 17 Chevrolet in his first true IndyCar test with other cars on the race track.
The test is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. ET with install laps, followed by a session for veteran drivers from 9:05 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET. From 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET, the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests are scheduled to take place, and from 1:00 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET, all drivers are set to be allowed to test.
On Thursday, all drivers are set to be allowed to test from 10:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. This schedule is subject to change, mainly because weather tends to be a factor at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this time of year (and looks like it once again might be).
Peacock is set to carry exclusive coverage of the two-day open test.