IndyCar: McLaren driver change confirmed for 2024 season opener
Arrow McLaren have confirmed that Callum Ilott is set to replace David Malukas behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet for the 2024 IndyCar season opener.
By Asher Fair
David Malukas, whom Arrow McLaren signed to replace the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet after missing out on Alex Palou for the second straight IndyCar silly season, was involved in a mountain biking accident last month that left him with a wrist injury.
After underdoing successful surgery, it was said that the 22-year-old would need six weeks to recover after getting his stitches out on Thursday, February 22, effectively ruling him out from the 2024 IndyCar season opener on the streets of St. Peterburg, Florida this coming Sunday, March 10.
Arrow McLaren have now confirmed that Callum Ilott is set to replace the former Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet in Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Callum Ilott returns to IndyCar at St. Petersburg
Ilott was left without a ride for the 2024 season following a breakup with Juncos Hollinger Racing that appeared to be a long time coming. He was considered one of the sport's top potential free agents, but because of when his release was confirmed, many of the top seats were already filled.
He finished in a career-high fifth place in last year's season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, and he did so with a team not nearly on the competitive level of Arrow McLaren. The 25-year-old Briton joins a three-car lineup that also consists of Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi, who are entering their fifth and second seasons with the team, respectively.
Malukas is also set to miss the upcoming Thermal Club $1 Million Challenger at The Thermal Club on Sunday, March 24, though this race is not a points race. The 17-race season's second points race is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, April 21, so Malukas should be cleared to be return for that race on the streets of Long Beach, California.
The driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet for the race The Thermal Club has not yet been announced.
Arrow McLaren's confirmation solidifies the 27-car driver lineup for the 2024 season opener, as Dale Coyne Racing also announced Tuesday that Jack Harvey and Colin Braun are set to compete for the team this coming weekend after losing Malukas to Arrow McLaren and Sting Ray Robb to A.J. Foyt Enterprises following last season.
Tune in to NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 10 for the live broadcast of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. If you have yet to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!