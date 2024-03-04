IndyCar: It's race week, and two teams still need drivers
Arrow McLaren and Dale Coyne Racing still have driver decisions to make as the start of the 2024 IndyCar season approaches.
By Asher Fair
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is scheduled to get the 2024 IndyCar season underway on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida this Sunday afternoon, and two teams still have to make decisions on their driver lineups for this race, which is expected to feature 27 cars.
Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm any drivers for their 2024 lineup after losing David Malukas to Arrow McLaren after two seasons and Sting Ray Robb to A.J. Foyt Enterprises after one.
Their partnership with HMD Motorsports, through which they fielded Malukas' No. 18 Honda, came to an end after last season, and the future of their partnership with Rick Ware Racing remains unknown following its third year as a part of the No. 51 entry.
Then there is Arrow McLaren, which ironically also need to replace Malukas. Malukas was supposed to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet as the replacement for the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist.
But he injured his wrist in an offseason mountain biking accident and will not compete this weekend, nor will he compete in the Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club on Sunday, March 24. He is expected to return for the 17-race season's second points race in Long Beach, California on Sunday, April 21.
Who will Dale Coyne Racing, Arrow McLaren bring in for St. Petersburg?
The obvious answers for Dale Coyne Racing include Jack Harvey and Colin Braun, who both tested for the team at Sebring International Raceway.
Harvey is looking for an IndyCar career resurgence after a disappointing stint at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing which didn't even last two years, and the sports car champion Braun has been rumored as a potential IndyCar driver for several seasons now. This might be his best chance to land at least a part-time ride.
Danial Frost, once considered a frontrunner for one of the two Dale Coyne Racing seats, ended up having to serve his mandatory two years of military service for his home country of Singapore.
As for Arrow McLaren, Callum Ilott has emerged as the top candidate after testing for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was considered among the sport's top free agents for the 2024 season after losing his ride with Juncos Hollinger Racing following two-plus seasons, but much of the silly season dust had already settled by the time the inevitable break-up was confirmed.
