IndyCar: Detroit street race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
There is no break in the action after the 108th running of the Indy 500, as the NTT IndyCar Series is set to be back in action this weekend for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.
IndyCar made the move from Belle Isle to downtown Detroit last year, with the series racing on the new nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) temporary street circuit for the first time. Prior to 2023, the series hadn't raced in "The Motor City" since 1991.
NBC has aired three consecutive races, including the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the two races leading up to it at Barber Motorsports and the Indianapolis road course.
Detroit IndyCar race not on NBC
However, this Sunday afternoon's 100-lap race is set to be shown live on USA Network, making it the second of six races on this year's 18-race schedule on the NBCUniversal-owned network which took over from NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
The first was the race on the streets of Long Beach, California back in April, and the other four are the races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23; World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, August 17; Portland International Raceway on Sunday, August 25; and the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, September 1.
There are also two Peacock exclusives on this year's schedule, up from just one last year, meaning that fans will need either a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch. Those races are the races on the street of Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, July 21 and at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
All other remaining races are set to be shown live on NBC.
Tune in to USA Network at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 2 for the live broadcast of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from the streets of Detroit, Michigan. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning race winner.