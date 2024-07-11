IndyCar driver returning for first non-Indy 500 race in 12 years
By Asher Fair
Katherine Legge, who competed for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing in this past May's 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is set to return to the cockpit of the No. 51 Honda for this weekend's IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.
Legge tested for the team at both Iowa and the Milwaukee Mile last month, and she had long been rumored to compete in both Saturday night's Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and Sunday afternoon's Hy-Vee One Step 250 at the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval.
Now the official confirmation has been made, solidifying the 27-car lineup for the upcoming race weekend. Jack Harvey is set to drive Dale Coyne Racing's other car, the No. 18 Honda.
Legge returns for first non-Indy 500 start in 12 years
Legge, who competed full-time in Champ Car in 2006 and 2007, has made a total of 13 career IndyCar starts dating back to 2012. But her three most recent starts have all come in the Indy 500. She returned to the race for the first time in a decade last year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
This weekend's two 250-lap races at Iowa are set to be the 43-year-old British driver's first two non-Indy 500 IndyCar races since she competed in the 2012 season finale at Auto Club Speedway and finished in a career-high ninth place for Dragon Racing.
From then until last year's Indy 500, her only other start came in the 2013 Indy 500, when she competed for Schmidt Peterson Hamilton HP Motorsports.
Legge was credited with a 15th place finish in her lone start at Iowa back in 2012. The No. 51 Honda does not have a confirmed driver for any of the six races remaining on the 2024 schedule beyond this weekend, but with four of those races being oval races, it is expected that Legge will return again later in the year. She also finished in sixth at Milwaukee in 2006 and 18th there in 2012.
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Iowa Speedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 13, and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 is set to be broadcast live on the same channel beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.