IndyCar: Everyone has the same concern as Indy 500 prep begins
By Asher Fair
Conor Daly brought it up during practice on Peacock this past Friday afternoon for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and it's a subject that is always on the minds of everyone at the "Racing Capital of the World" during this time of year: weather.
Very rarely is there a month of May in which weather does not impact the practice or qualifying schedule, though surprisingly there has not been an Indy 500 postponement since 1997, nor has there been a shortened race since 2007.
This year's April open test, like last year's, ended up being a one-day test instead of a two-day test at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, thanks to the four-letter r-word that nobody likes to hear as preparation takes place for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Indy 500 practice, qualifying: Bad weather looming?
When it comes to the weather forecast in Speedway, Indiana in mid-to-late May, it really does seem like nothing more than a game of "pick a number 0 to 100" and use that as the percent chance of rain.
Practice for the 108th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 14, and it is scheduled to take place every remaining day this week, leading up to qualifying on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
The two remaining practice sessions are then scheduled to take place on Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24 on Carb Day. The race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26.
As Daly alluded to, Tuesday's forecast for what is supposed to be the official start of Indy 500 practice went from "sunny" to "60% chance of rain" in a matter of hours (and now it's much worse than that, of course).
Utilizing the numbers produced for today's edition of Speedway Weather Roulette, provided by The Weather Channel, let's have a look at the current forecast for each scheduled day of on-track action leading up to the Indy 500.
Tuesday, May 14 - Thunderstorms, 90% chance of rain
Wednesday, May 15 - Partly cloudy, 24% chance of rain
Thursday, May 16 - PM showers, 36% chance of rain
Friday, May 17 - Scattered thunderstorms, 58% chance of rain
Saturday, May 18 - PM showers, 52% chance of rain
Sunday, May 19 - PM showers, 31% chance of rain
Monday, May 20 - Partly cloudy, 24% chance of rain
Friday, May 24 - Partly cloudy, 24% chance of rain
As always, you take what you can get at Indy. This will probably all change within a few hours anyway.