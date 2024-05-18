IndyCar fans could face a dilemma during Indy 500 qualifying
By Asher Fair
After falling behind 2-0, the Indiana Pacers have managed to force a Game 7 with the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs' Eastern Conference Semifinals, winning Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night by a score of 116-103.
Game 7 is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, right smack in the middle of Indy 500 qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Given the fact that the Pacers are IndyCar's "home team", quite a few Indiana race fans -- and quite a few IndyCar drivers themselves -- have been invested in their playoff run. Others such as Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin are equally invested, but in the other team.
Indy 500 qualifying goes head-to-head with Indiana NBA
Saturday's Indy 500 qualifying session is set to see each of the 34 drivers on the entry list make at least one four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval. The drivers who place from 13th to 30th don't need to worry about additional attempts on Sunday, but the rest are set to return for more.
Sunday's portion of qualifying is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET, just before Game 7 tips off, with the Top 12 qualifying session, in which each of the fastest 12 drivers from Saturday are set to make an additional four-lap qualifying attempt.
The fastest six drivers in that session are then set to make an additional four-lap qualifying attempt to vie for the pole position in the Firestone Fast Six (5:25 p.m. ET), but not before the Last Chance/Bump Day session (4:15 p.m. ET).
Between the Top 12 session and the Firestone Fast Six, the slowest four drivers from Saturday's session are set to make further attempts to try to secure one of the final three spots on the 11th and final row of the 33-car grid. When time expires, one driver will ultimately be left on the outside looking in, just like last year.
Of course, if you're like an increasing percentage of the population, you may have multiple screens to work with, and this won't be an issue. If you're like another percentage of the population and don't care at all about the NBA, this also won't be an issue.
But for the rest of Indiana race fans, Sunday could get quite interesting. Let's hope the Pacers and/or Knicks fans who advance to the Top 12 qualifying session (or end up relegated to the Last Chance session) have the game set for DVR.
