IndyCar: Indy 500 practice not being shown on NBC or USA Network
By Asher Fair
Practice for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is officially scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, May 14, weather permitting.
Tuesday's practice at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is set to consist of two sessions: one from 9:15 a.m. ET to 11:15 a.m. ET and another from 1:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.
From Wednesday to Friday, practice sessions are scheduled to take place from 12:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET each day. Pre-qualifying practice sessions are scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 from 8:30 a.m. ET to 9:30 a.m. ET and on Sunday, May 19 from 12:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET.
Race week practices are scheduled to take place on Monday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET and then on Friday, May 24 (Carb Day) from 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET.
Indy 500 practice not being shown on NBC
And they are not being shown on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate network on the IndyCar broadcast schedule which took over after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021, either.
All practice sessions leading up to this year's Indy 500 are set to be shown exclusively on Peacock, meaning that fans will either need to purchase a subscription of Peacock Premium ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month or $119.99 per year) to watch live.
Considering how many dozens of hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying coverage a Premium subscription includes, a $5.99 price tag just for the next two weeks actually doesn't sound all that steep.
Prior to the race on Sunday, May 26, which is set to be shown live on NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, the only sessions set to be shown live on NBC are the qualifying sessions on Sunday, May 19, which include the Top 12, the Last Chance, and the Firestone Fast Six, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The full field qualifying session on Saturday, May 18 is set to be shown exclusively on Peacock as well.