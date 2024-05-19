IndyCar: Full Sunday qualifying order revealed for 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
Saturday's full field qualifying session (full results here) for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway did not lack drama.
Positions 13 through 30 are solidified on the starting grid for next Sunday afternoon's race, but 16 other drivers still have something to fight for this Sunday afternoon.
The fastest 12 drivers from Saturday, measured by average speed over a four-lap qualifying run around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, have advanced to Sunday's Top 12 qualifying session. The fastest six drivers in that session are set to advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position later in the day.
The slowest four drivers from Saturday are set to compete in the Last Row Shootout, where one will ultimately fail to qualify for the race.
Indy 500: Top 12 qualifying order confirmed
Unlike Saturday's qualifying order, the qualifying order for the Top 12 qualifying session was not determined by a random draw. It was determined by the reverse order of Saturday's results.
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports' Ryan Hunter-Reay is set to lead things off after he finished Saturday's session as the 12th fastest driver behind the wheel of his No. 23 Chevrolet.
Here is the full 12-driver order for this session.
1st - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet
8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
The fastest six drivers in this group are set to be lined up in reverse order to make their qualifying attempts in the Firestone Fast Six.
Unlike on Saturday, NBC is set to provide live coverage of all three Indy 500 qualifying sessions from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19. The Top 12 session is set to lead things off at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Last Row Shootout at 4:15 p.m. ET and the Firestone Fast Six at 5:25 p.m. ET.
Next Sunday, May 26, the race itself is set to be shown live on NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!